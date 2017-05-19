Daesh kidnaps one of its own in Arsal

The following security developments took place across Lebanon Thursday. LEBANESE DAESH MEMBER KIDNAPPED IN ARSALMilitants associated with Daesh (ISIS) abducted an arms dealer in northeast Lebanon, a security source told The Daily Star.



JUDGE CHARGES SIX OVER EXTREMIST TIESA judge indicted six suspects including a Lebanese national Thursday on charges of having ties to Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front. Military Investigative Judge Fadi Sawan charged Syrian national Fadi Qarqouz with joining the ranks of Daesh and fighting the Lebanese Army in the border town of Arsal.



Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and Daesh fighters have been entrenched on the outskirts of Arsal since they briefly overran the town in August 2014 and the Army and Hezbollah bombard militant positions on a near daily basis.

...