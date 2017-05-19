Hezbollah warns against legislative vacuum

Hezbollah issued a warning Thursday highlighting the risks posed to the country's stability by the expiry of Parliament's term next month in the absence of a new electoral law, in the latest appeal to political rivals to agree on a voting system in order to avert a much feared vacuum in the legislative body.



Hezbollah's 13-member Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in Parliament praised the parties' acceptance of proportional representation in any electoral law as a "very positive" development that needs to be followed up on in order to reach agreement on a new voting formula.



Hezbollah, and its ally, the Amal Movement, have for long been lobbying for a vote law based on complete proportionality as the best formula to ensure true and genuine representation for all the parties.



The source said that Aoun might intervene if necessitated by the country's national interest to reconcile the parties' conflicting positions and help promote an agreement on a new electoral law.

...