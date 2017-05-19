Hariri pushes for Litani River pollution reduction plan

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Friday discussed with ministers and high-ranking officials a plan set to reduce Litani River pollution in West Bekaa.



Friday's meeting, which was attended by Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, Information Minister Jamal Jarrah, Abi Khalil, among other senior officials, discussed the means to reduce the pollution of Litani River, including the treatment of contaminated water that feed into the river.



Abi Khalil also said work was underway to operate Zahle sewage treatment facility that is expected to begin within two months to further reduce the pollution of the area.

