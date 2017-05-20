Baabda prison’s women get chance at reform

As the song continued, the woman confessed to having spent 10 years behind a red bolted door of Baabda prison, one of Lebanon's four female penitentiaries.



Hoda Kara, the organization's director, said the conditions in Baabda had improved since 1996 – when Dar al-Amal first started providing social services inside the prison.



Hot meals used to be prepared in Roumieh's male prison and then brought to Baabda, but the organization managed to reform this practice too.



According to Kara, the organization provides legal aid, psychological and medical support and a number of other services, including the provision of clothes and detergents.



According to Bou Hamdan, the ministry is working to improve assistance to prisons and has started providing needed items, as well as social and medical support.



As part of its services, Dar al-Amal provides psychological assistance and covers the cost of legal services for those who require this kind of support. Another inmate who spoke at the event, identifying herself as Joelle, said that the organization had helped her deal with her paperwork.

...