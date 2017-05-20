Machnouk visits north as prison hunger strike called off

North Lebanon is expected to see several developmental projects that would bolster the area's economic importance after the Syrian conflict abates, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk said Friday.



Machnouk said Hariri approved of restoring Akkar's civil registry records, adding that work is in progress to secure funding to establish a civil registry department in Akkar, as well as a Vehicle Registration Authority.



"Tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz [will hold] a summit with the American president [Donald Trump] to maintain the foundations of moderation," Machnouk said.



On his way to Akkar, Machnouk stopped in Tripoli's Beddawi, where he was welcomed by crowds and slaughtered sheep.



In Beddawi, Machnouk met with families of inmates who had engaged in a hunger strike to demand a general amnesty.



In Thursday's announcement at Dar al-Fatwa, Machnouk said he hoped to address the situation.

...