Reconstructing Nahr al-Bared – Completing the task

Ten years ago today, on May 20, 2007, fighting erupted in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestine refugees in north Lebanon. Three months later, the camp lay in ruins with its 27,000 residents displaced.Since then, with the support of the Lebanese government and the international donor community, UNRWA has been engaged in its largest-ever individual reconstruction project, with an estimated cost of $345 million.



The rebuilding of the UNRWA compound is also advancing, with five out of six schools and the health center completed.



Among those who have returned to their reconstructed home in Nahr al-Bared is Aya, a young Palestine refugee student.



Despite significant fundraising efforts, UNRWA needs to find $105 million to complete the reconstruction project.



This additional funding will enable the reconstruction of eight additional residential blocks which will be completed by 2019 benefitting almost 700 families.

