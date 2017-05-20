Hezbollah moves forces toward Al-Tanf in Syria

Hezbollah units, among other battalions including Iraqi militias, have deployed en masse to Al-Tanf, a strategic crossing leading to the Syrian-Iraqi border, rebel sources told The Daily Star Friday. Fars News Agency placed the number of Hezbollah fighters gathering in the area at 3,000, but the figure could not be independently verified by The Daily Star.



The battalion is part of the Free Syrian Army and operates within Syria's southern desert.



Reports of the massive reallocation of troops comes a day after the U.S.-led international coalition's first-ever airstrike targeting regime troops and its allied militias in eastern Syria.



As the various sides rush to confront Daesh (ISIS) and secure strategic objectives, the analyst considered Hezbollah best placed to do so.



Hezbollah is considered among the best troops fighting alongside the President Bashar Assad's regime.

...