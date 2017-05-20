Hariri chairs Litani River pollution meeting

Prime Minister Saad Hariri headed a meeting at the Grand Serail Friday evening to follow up on the pollution of the Litani River.



Following the meeting, Hariri said the discussion had focused on repairing the main water-refining station in the central Bekaa Valley, as well as using refined water in the power plant.



Hariri also called on the Council of Development and Reconstruction to determine the loans needed to rehabilitate wastewater treatment plants that drain water into the Litani.



In 2016, then-Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil signed a $55 million loan deal with the World Bank to clean up the Litani River and Lake Qaraoun.

