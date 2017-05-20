Hariri heads to Riyadh as 1960 vote law back on table

An extraordinary parliamentary session will be opened to grant officials more time to reach an ever-elusive consensus over the vote law, as indicators seem to point to the majoritarian 1960 law as potentially governing future elections.



The interior minister's statements come amid paralyzing political deadlock as parties remain unable to agree on an electoral law.



In January Aoun and Hariri signed a decree to open an extraordinary parliamentary cycle to discuss urgent draft laws, including the budget.



The 1960 majoritarian law is reviled across the political spectrum. Yet, the Constitution dictates that if Parliament fails to agree on an electoral law before its mandate expires, elections must be held according to the law already in effect, meaning they would take place based on the 1960 law that governed the last round of elections in 2009 .



Bassil reiterated his opposition to a fully proportional electoral law with a single constituency.

...