UNRWA director commemorates 10 years since Nahr al-Bared conflict

United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Country Director Claudio Cordone Saturday reviewed the restoration that has been done since the Nahr al-Bared conflict, calling for support from the international community, the National News Agency reported.



Cordone went over the organization's work, praising all the parties that helped restore the camp over the last ten years, despite restoration having gone slower than planned.



Despite the donations UNRWA has received, it still needs $105 million to finish the project, as 2,425 families are still waiting to return to the camp.



The three-month conflict left the camp, officially home to more than 31,000 Palestinian refugees, a mostly uninhabitatble jumble of perforated concrete.

...