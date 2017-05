Lebanon's Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan Saturday said that only three choices remain if no agreement is reached on an electoral law, the National News Agency reported.



Hasan voiced the three possibilities that come into play should a new electoral law not be decided on.



Lebanese officials have been struggling to agree on a new vote law, leaving three choices looming on the horizon; the 1960 majoritarian law, an extension of the Parliament's term, or political vacuum.

