Hezbollah officials blast inability to reach vote law

Hezbollah officials Sunday said that rivals have so far failed to agree on a vote law, emphasizing the need to maintain stability in Lebanon.



Hajj Hasan, who was speaking from the town of Saghbin in west Bekaa, hailed President Michel Aoun's endeavor to open an extraordinary parliamentary session to grant officials more time to reach an ever-elusive consensus over the vote law.



The extraordinary session would grant decision-makers until June 19 to come to an agreement on a new vote law to govern elections.

...