Senior Hezbollah official blasts Trump administration as 'weak'

Head of Hezbollah's Executive Assembly Hashem Safieddine Sunday said that the U.S. became "weak" due to the ongoing domestic conflict on the presidency of Donald Trump.



The Hezbollah official said that the skepticism that is surrounding Trump's administration and the daily attacks against him by American dailies and media empires serve "as an evidence".



Safieddine, a cousin of Sayed Hasan Nasrallah, is responsible for overseeing Hezbollah's political, organizational, social, cultural and educational activities.



The Gulf Cooperation Council designated Hezbollah a "terrorist organization" in 2016 .



Thousands of Hezbollah members fight alongside the Syrian army and allied militias.

