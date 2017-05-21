US to confront Hezbollah in region: regional spokesman

U.S. regional spokesman Nathaniel Tek Sunday said that his country would not "spare efforts" in confronting Hezbollah's threats.



In a joint move, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. added on Friday Lebanese national and head of Hezbollah's Executive Assembly Hashem Safieddine to their lists of those subject to the counterterrorism blacklist.



The Gulf Cooperation Council designated Hezbollah a "terrorist organization" in 2016 .



Some U.S. congressmen and senators have been seeking to introduce proposals to tighten sanctions against Hezbollah and some of its allies in Lebanon.

