Bekaa valley locals block river with debris to protest pollution

Residents of the Bekaa valley town of Barr Elias Sunday blocked the flow of the polluted Litani River with debris to protest its contamination, state media reported.



Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani was tasked with following up on the contamination of irrigation channels and water supplies in the Bekaa Valley town of Qubb Elias.



The World Bank in July also approved a $55-million loan to preserve the river and the man-made Qaraoun reservoir, which the Litani passes through in the West Bekaa district.

