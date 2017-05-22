Heritage Watch Day events hit Beirut

Campaigners working to preserve Beirut's public spaces and heritage architecture held events throughout last week to raise awareness around two sites under threat of development or decay. "Heritage Watch Day: Dalieh of Raouche and Heneine Palace" was a four-day festival in and around two Beirut sites: the rocky coastal outcropping of Dalieh on the western edge of Beirut, and the now-dilapidated 19th-century example of Ottoman architecture, Heneine Palace, in Zoqaq al-Blat.



Both sites were included on the 2016 World Monuments Watch list, prompting the Dalieh Campaign and Save Beirut Heritage to join forces to organize the citywide event, which saw public discussions, film screenings, exhibitions, literary and artistic performances, tours and street fairs – all aimed at celebrating and encouraging public engagement with Beirut's cultural and built heritage.



The addition of the site to the World Monuments Watch list was a positive step toward that end.



On the list of 50 endangered sites around the world, the natural landmark of Dalieh was joined by an equally striking example of Beirut's urban heritage, which is also under threat.

...