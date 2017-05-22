Whiskies of the world on show at Phoenicia’s Eau De Vie

Scores gathered in the Phoenicia Hotel's Eau De Vie Lounge Bar and Grill over the weekend to mark World Whisky Day, drinking, eating and dancing in celebration of the quintessential Scottish spirit that has become a global phenomenon. The event Saturday evening, organized by Patsy Christie, a partner at Alcohol By Volume – a Beirut-based import, wholesale, retail, hospitality and consulting company – brought some of the best drams from world-leading distilleries, paired with a four course meal and fine cigars.



During the screening, the Phoenicia served up a snack menu accompanied by four whiskies: two scotches, a Taiwanese single malt from the Kavalan distillery, and a powerful, peated, cask-strength Indian whiskey from the Amrut distillery.



The meal provided an excellent foil for the diverse whiskies.



The burgers brought with them the more well-known peated whiskies, with a Laphroaig Quarter Cask and Connemara Irish single malt.

