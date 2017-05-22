Beirut Boat Show creates splash on waterfront

Three years after it was last held, the Beirut Boat Show once again brought some dazzle to the Beirut seafront, filling Zaitunay Bay with everything, ranging from glittering 100-foot yachts down to slim speed launches.



Aoun, citing the neighboring Syrian crisis and political instability as reasons why the show had not been held since 2014, said this year's event had added flair.



This year's show boasts an additional maritime art exhibition as well as live music and activities.



Lebanese Yacht Federation president Camille Chamoun and LYF member Jean-Louis Zabal told The Daily Star of the show's successes.



The show is not only an opportunity for maritime enthusiasts and businesses.



The International Boat and Super Yacht Show opened Saturday and will run through May 24 .

...