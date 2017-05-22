Hariri meets officials in Saudi Arabia

The much anticipated event was attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, who hailed the Lebanese Army for its efforts in combating terrorism while launching tirade against Hezbollah.



The U.S. has been delivering millions of dollars in equipment and training to the Army in recent years to assist in the battle against militants.



In his speech, Trump didn't spare Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist group by the U.S.



Last year, the GCC designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization. The decision came as part of the ongoing rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran – Hezbollah's main regional backer.



In his speech, Trump indicated Sunday that new measures will be taken to try to limit the funding of terrorist groups, which could have significant repercussions for Lebanon.



However, Safieddine Sunday blasted Trump, saying that the U.S. has become weaker under Trump than previous presidents.

