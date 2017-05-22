Something’s rotten in the state of Sidon’s trash

Sidon's only waste-processing plant has sparked yet another controversy, prompting the plant's operator to meet with local officials to address the issue.



Some Sidon Municipality members have criticized the plant's operators for not paying attention to people's health, pointing to the piles of rubbish.



According to sources, the issue at the once effective plant comes from an agreement between the municipalities of Sidon and Beirut for the site to process some of the waste produced in the capital.



While the plant's operating capacity is 300 tons of daily trash, on top of local rubbish being treated, around 250 tons is believed to be coming from Beirut each day.



In its agreement with the city of Sidon, IBC committed to abiding by necessary health and environmental regulations, but Kozbar, like Baba, criticized the plant.



Baba and Kozbar have significant credibility with the people of Sidon as both are active members within the municipality's environmental sector.

...