Lebanon misses election deadline but hope persists

Negotiations over a new electoral law are still on hold pending a softening of the rival factions' tough stands on what voting system to adopt for the upcoming parliamentary elections, official sources said Sunday.



Meanwhile, Lebanon missed the first deadline for conducting parliamentary elections, the first in eight years, reflecting rivals' inability to agree on a new electoral law to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian formula used in the last polls in 2009 .



Sources at Baabda Palace said political adversaries have nearly one month before the expiry of Parliament's mandate to reach agreement on a new electoral law.



Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri appeared to be hopeful that an eleventh hour agreement on a new law was still possible.



Machnouk and a number of MPs from various blocs said that elections could be held under the 1960 law, which is reviled across the political spectrum, if no agreement on a new vote system were reached before June 20 .



Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, a top political aide to Berri, said there is still time to endorse a vote law based on proportional representation.

...