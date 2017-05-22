Lebanese PM meets Saudi Defense Minister in Riyadh

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday discussed with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman the bilateral ties between the two countries.



The much anticipated event was attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, who hailed the Lebanese Army for its efforts in combating terrorism while launching tirade against Hezbollah.



The U.S. has been delivering millions of dollars in equipment and training to the Army in recent years to assist in the battle against militants.



In his speech, Trump didn't spare Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist group by the U.S.



Last year, the GCC designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization.



However, Safieddine Sunday blasted Trump, saying that the U.S. has become weaker under Trump than previous presidents.

...