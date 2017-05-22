Finance committee completes first round of sessions on state budget

Parliament's Finance and Budget Committee Monday completed the first of two sessions to finalize Lebanon's 2017 state budget.



"We distinguish between companies and citizens when discussing tax policy," Kanaan said, adding that a key component of the discussions is "taking the impact of the citizen into consideration" when discussing tax reforms.



He also reiterated his concerns of the inclusion of tax reforms in the state budget.



fee, which was initially proposed in the budget.



Parliament's finance committee has been meeting daily since last week to run through the 2017 draft budget by the article.

...