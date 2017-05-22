Aoun hails army operations along northeastern border

President Michel Aoun Monday applauded the pre-emptive security operations conducted by the Lebanese Army and security forces to fend off the threats of "terrorists" along Lebanon's northeastern border.



Aoun told a visiting delegation that security forces were "fully conducting their duties in maintaining security and stability in the country.



The army has been locked in a fight against terrorist groups, mainly Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, entrenched on the country's northeastern outskirts.



Aoun also discussed security matters with Baath Party MP Assem Qanso at Baabda Palace, focusing on security in the eastern Bekaa region.

