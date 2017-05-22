LF announce Baalbeck-Hermel candidate for Parliament

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea Monday announced his party's candidate for the Baalbeck-Hermel Parliamentary seat despite the ongoing controversy over the new electoral law that is expected to further delay the polls.



Speaking at the party's headquarters in Maarab in north Lebanon, Geagea praised residents of the Baalbeck-Hermel area, which he said went through "exceptional" struggles before announcing candidate for the region's sole Maronite Christian seat Antoine Habshi.



The LF chief said that the area is an example of the impact of "an unjust electoral law".



Lebanese officials have been struggling to agree on a new vote law, leaving three choices looming on the horizon; the 1960 majoritarian law, an extension of the Parliament's term, or political vacuum, all which Geagea said were unacceptable.

...