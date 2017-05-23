A history of Lebanon through the television screen

"Television has lost its magic and I am trying to bring back this magic – this is my aim," said Zaven Kouyoumdjian, a popular TV presenter and the author of a new book on the history of Lebanon through iconic cultural moments as seen on screen.



Following six years of research that involved watching thousands of hours of archived Lebanese TV and interviews, Zaven released his fourth book to date.



In an attempt to preserve the past and show readers what made Lebanese culture what it is today, the English version chronicled 160 moments, a step up from the Arabic version's 100 .



The book starts in 1959, the so-called Golden Age, during Lebanon's first TV broadcast, and ends with the wartime stories in 1990 .



TV always tried to show the better image even during the bloody, sectarian conflicts, he said.



Turning to the current situation of TV in Lebanon, Zaven said that it was unfortunately in a stage of self-destruction.

...