Hariri, Bin Salman talk bilateral ties

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Monday met with Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince, a day after the Arab Islamic American Summit was held in Riyadh.



Separately Monday, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil tried to downplay any repercussion resulting from the summit's final statement that condemned terrorist groups including Hezbollah.



On his personal Twitter account, Bassil said that the statement was read after he and the accompanying delegation left Saudi Arabia.



The party released a statement following its weekly meeting Monday denouncing the failure to invite the president, the participating delegation not seeing a draft of the final statement and Lebanon not being given a platform to speak during the summit.



Hariri and Bassil were accompanied by Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk and Information Minister Melhem Riachi on the trip.

