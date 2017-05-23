Camp students take virtual trip to Sweden

Palestinian children in south Lebanon's refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh Monday went on a final virtual trip to Sweden as the two-month "My Voice-My School" classroom program came to an end.



The My Voice-My School program combined different aspects bringing together teacher development and education that focuses on students.



"Students have been discussing and learning more about the fourth Sustainable Development Goal – "Quality Education" – over a period of 12 weeks as well as building their understanding of each other's daily lives".



The children presented advocacy projects that focused on means to improve education in their environment.

