Lebanese Army launch plan to go green

In a first step toward an environmentally friendly military, the Defense Ministry, the Lebanese Army and the European Union launched a study of Monday as an initial step toward cutting energy use.



To follow up on the study, initiatives have been set to achieve a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in all army-associated buildings by 2030 . The target is in line with commitments made by the international community at the 2015 Paris conference on climate change.



Those attending Monday's launch included Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil, Lebanese Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun, Lassen and Kaag.

...