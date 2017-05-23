Rivals warn of pre-Taif turmoil unless vote law agreed

turmoil unless vote law agreed



Rival MPs teamed up Monday to warn of grave consequences posed to the country's stability by a potential vacuum in Parliament if no agreement was reached on a new electoral law before the expiry of the legislature's term next month.



MP Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah's 13-member bloc in Parliament, and Future Movement MP Ammar Houri also warned that rivals' failure to devise a new vote law before June 20 to avert a parliamentary void would plunge the country into "chaos and instability" and revive the sectarian conflict that preceded the 1989 Taif Accord that ended the 1975-90 Civil War.



Reiterating Hezbollah's strong rejection of a parliamentary vacuum, Raad urged rivals to continue their dialogue to reach agreement on a new electoral law.



"Unfortunately, we have reached today bad possibilities: Either an extension [of Parliament's term] which is rejected and is considered as a setback to the new [Aoun's] term, the 1960 law which is considered as a failure to the new era and the political system in Lebanon, or a vacuum which no one wants to reach," Geagea said during a ceremony at the LF's headquarters in Maarab, north of Beirut, during which he named Antoine Habchi as the party's candidate for the Maronite parliamentary seat in the Baalbeck-Hermel region.



He emphasized that maintaining the country's political stability was the most important thing as the feuding parties haggled over a new vote law.

...