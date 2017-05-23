Lebanon is not the country of endless asylum: Merehbi

Lebanon's Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi Tuesday called on the United Nations to supervise Syrian refugees' safe return home, the National News Agency reported.



The Lebanese government estimates that around 1.5 million Syrian refugees live in unofficial camps around the country in deteriorating economic conditions – which Lebanon was already suffering prior to the refugee crisis.



UNHCR has 1.03 million Syrian refugees registered in Lebanon.



The U.N. refugee agency says it has registered more than 680,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan.

...