Bassil threatens legal action against critics of energy plan

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Tuesday said that the energy minister will take legal action against those who "speak lies" on social media about the energy reform.



Bassil made these remarks following a weekly Change and Reform Bloc meeting.



Bassil also praised the Free Patriotic Movement and overall progress made on agreeing on a new electoral law.



The foreign minister also called for a decision on a new electoral law to be made through a vote if consensus cannot be reached in order to avoid a political vacuum.



Aoun however admitted earlier on Tuesday that despite his opposition to the 1960 majortarian voting law, the final decision rests on the people.

...