Tackling women’s challenges in the real world

"We must join our efforts to exit the theoretical framework with regard to gender issues and move on to [building a] tangible reality where women play a role in the public sector," Margo Helou, Director of the U.N. Information Center in Beirut (UNIC), said Tuesday. Helou was speaking as she opened a conference to discuss ways to steer policymaking in Lebanon toward greater gender equality. The conference – entitled "Women's work: Toward gender-sensitive public policies" – was held at the U.N. House in Beirut's Central District and organized by UNIC in collaboration with the human rights organization SMART Center, attended by Minister of State for Women's Affairs Jean Ogasapian.



Members of Parliament, former ministers, lawyers and academics discussed the challenges faced by women in present-day society and compiled possible solutions into a list of recommendations on gender mainstreaming in the Lebanese public sector.



Attention was also given to the legislation pertaining to the labor and education sectors, which Awadi described as being intertwined.

...