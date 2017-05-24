Beirut garden show blooms in Hippodrome

Horsh Beirut may currently be closed, but city residents hoping for a nature break can pass by The Garden Show & Spring Festival 2017 in the neighboring Hippodrome, where seasonal blooms are on display.



Well-heeled attendees mingled in the VIP lounge Tuesday afternoon, nibbling on bright canapes seemingly designed to embody the event's theme – "Colors in the Garden" – as the 13th iteration of the annual show began, under the patronage of Beirut Gov. Ziad Chebib.



They've come every year for a while, he told The Daily Star, "because it's always a good experience ... and every year it keeps blossoming and blossoming". The show brings together a whole community of agricultural enthusiasts, he said.



Most importantly, the atmosphere makes the garden show special.



The show will run daily through May 27, from 4-10 p.m. Entrance is LL15,000; free for women named after a flower and children under 10 .

