What if we lived in a meritocratic regime?

Prior to 1881, the United States of America used to have a "patronage government system" whereby the political party who won the election gave public posts to its supporters as a reward for victory, as opposed to a merit system where civil service jobs are granted on the basis of merit rather than political affiliation or other discriminatory features.



Meritocracy is a system of government or other form of administration based on achievement.



The country's miraculous success has often been tied to its ability to apply meritocracy in a rational, systematic and objective way and at all levels. By placing meritocracy as one of its official guiding principles in setting its public policies, Singapore places more emphases on academic and educational qualifications as one of its primary merit indicators.



Too bad that Lebanon, so rich in great brains and potent minds, cannot be a model for meritocracy but rather has a "patronage system" that favors political power, wealth and celebrity over merit, achievement and intelligence.

...