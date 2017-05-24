Ministers call on civil society for help with refugee crisis

Lebanon's labor minister and minister of state for refugee affairs held a joint news conference Tuesday to call on civil society groups to come forward with proposals to better handle the refugee crisis.



Merehbi and Rai renewed calls for Syrian nationals to be permitted to work in three sectors locally.



The two also called for the organization of the Lebanese job market.



Merehbi echoed Kabbara's comments, saying the labor minister was working on creating new job opportunities for Lebanese nationals.

