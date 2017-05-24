Telecoms Committee clarifies ministry plan, promises reform

Telecommunications Minister Jamal Jarrah Tuesday decried the "tens of millions" of dollars that have been squandered in Lebanon's telecoms industry.



Fadlallah went on to list the agreements that had resulted from the three-hour-long deliberations. Lawmakers, in consultation with the telecoms minister, had agreed that the fiber-optic network belongs to the state and that any company taking over the installation of the network would do so for the benefit of the state.



The convened MPs also agreed that no exclusivity rights would be granted to any company operating the network.



Jarrah, during a news conference, focused on the losses the Telecoms Ministry sustained under previous administrations.



Fadlallah said the committee had agreed that the Telecoms Ministry should follow up on the issue, both at home and abroad.

