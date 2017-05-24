Lebanon network sent over $1M to Daesh

A Lebanon-based network has reportedly made over $1 million worth of cash transfers from Lebanon to Daesh (ISIS) militants based in Syria, judicial investigations have uncovered. The network sending the funds typically made use of informal couriers and legitimate money exchange shops in Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Dubai.



The information indicates that Ahmad R., a Syrian national and member of Daesh, had been transferring funds to the terrorist organization.



Other transfers involved smaller sums, but one thing reportedly remained constant: The money always made its way to Syria.



Ahmad even confessed to using OMT – a popular Lebanese money transfer service – as a cover for transferring money to Aleppo and Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital in Syria.

...