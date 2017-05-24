Future bloc praises Riyadh summit; Aoun defends Bassil

During its weekly meeting Tuesday, the Future Movement bloc praisde the success of the Arab Islamic American Summit held in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.



President Michel Aoun threw his weight behind Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's comments that the Lebanese delegation was unaware of the wording of the summit's final statement that singled out Hezbollah as a terrorist group.



Coming back from the summit Sunday night, Bassil tweeted that he was unaware there would be a final statement from the meeting. He said the statement was read after the Lebanese delegation left the country.

...