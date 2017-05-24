Aoun agrees to election under 1960 law to avert vacuum

President Michel Aoun Tuesday signaled his support for the upcoming parliamentary elections to be held under the disputed 1960 majoritarian law if no agreement was reached on a new voting system before the expiry of the legislature's term next month. Aoun's stance is likely to set the stage for holding parliamentary elections in September if no agreement on a new law before June 20, thus averting a potential vacuum in the legislature or a new extension of the body's four-year term, which was extended for another full term in 2013 and 2014 combined.



Aoun had maintained three Nos: No to an extension of Parliament's term, No to a parliamentary vacuum, and No to a return to the 1960 law used in the last elections in 2009 .



However, Aoun dispelled fears of a legislative void if no agreement was reached on a new electoral law before the expiry of Parliament's term, saying the people would be invited to vote within three months under the current valid 1960 law.

