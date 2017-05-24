Aoun, Hariri distance Lebanon from regional crises

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday is expected to be overshadowed by the results of the Riyadh summit and the renewal of Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh's term for another six years.



Ahead of the meeting, President Michel Aoun held routine talks with Prime Minister Saad Hariri.



Several ministers told reporters ahead of the meeting that the impact of the Arab Islamic American Summit held in Saudi Arabia over the weekend would be tackled at the meeting.



Coming back from the summit Sunday night, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil tweeted that he was unaware there would be a final statement from the meeting.



The Cabinet, which convened at the Baabda Palace, has 36 items on the agenda, which will not include the renewal of Salameh's term.

...