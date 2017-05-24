Marada leader calls for compromise to reach new vote law

Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh Wednesday called on political rivals to compromise to reach a new electoral law, a day after President Michel Aoun signaled his support for the upcoming parliamentary elections to be held under the disputed 1960 majoritarian law.



On Tuesday, Aoun seemed to agree to holding the election based on 1960 majoritarian law if no agreement was reached on a new voting system before the expiry of the legislature's term next month.



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil warned that the political scene would change after June 20 if no new electoral law was endorsed, and rejected accusations that his party was seeking to hold the elections under the 1960 law, vowing to prevent a parliamentary void.

...