Lebanon speaker says alarmed over regional developments

Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday called on politicians to "reorder" domestic affairs amid "alarming" developments in the region.



Aoun Tuesday signaled his support for the upcoming parliamentary elections to be held under the disputed 1960 majoritarian law if no agreement was reached on a new voting system before the expiry of the legislature's term next month.



Aoun's stance is likely to set the stage for parliamentary elections in September if no agreement on a new law before June 20, thus averting a potential vacuum in the legislature or a new extension of the body's four-year term, which was extended for another full term in 2013 and 2014 combined.



Aoun had said "no" to three things: No to an extension of Parliament's term, no to a parliamentary vacuum, and no to a return to the 1960 law used in the last elections in 2009 .

...