Bahrain foreign minister blasts Lebanon over Hezbollah statement

BEIRUT: Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa condemned Lebanon over a Hezbollah statement made Tuesday.



Hezbollah's press office released an official statement blasting Bahraini authorities over a raid that took place in Shiite cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim's hometown in Bahrain.



Hezbollah praised Qassim as a "symbol of civil peace" and the "guarantor" of moderate Islam, adding that attacks against him are "unjust" and "unfair".



Bahraini authorities stripped Qassim of his citizenship in June 2016 .

...