Design Week brings creativity and conviviality to Beirut

Red flags dotted through the streets of Beirut marked out hubs of the local architects, artists and thinkers engaging with the theme "Is Design a Need?" for the fourth annual Beirut Design Week. Drinks in hand, event-goers poured through the streets and alleys of Downtown Beirut, Saifi Village, Gemmayzeh, Sursock and Ashrafieh in the first four days of the six-day-long event. Through numerous workshops, open houses and displays, all packed into a few city blocks, exhibitors illustrated their diverse design identities.



For Kehdy, looking back at Lebanon's history is essential in order to successfully move forward with ecodesign in the country.



Philippe Elriachi and Thea Raffoul, two of the exhibitors at the EcoSouk, expressed their concept of design via the fashion and art platform Tribe. For Elriachi and Raffoul, comfort, accessibility and "open channels of communications" are the defining aspects of Tribe's exchange between "maker" and "wearer".



Raffoul agreed that the utilitarian aspect of design was a marker, separating it from the more rarified purpose of art.



Luxury furniture-maker Hicham Ghandour approaches design from a different worldview, with the "aesthetic" at its epicenter.

...