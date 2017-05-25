Bahrain foreign minister blasts Hezbollah

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmad al-Khalifa Wednesday launched an attack on Hezbollah over recent statements and said the Lebanese government was responsible for the group it deems a terrorist organization.



Sheikh Khalid's comments came after Hezbollah condemned the Bahraini government for its treatment of Shiite scholar Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim and raids in his hometown of Diraz in Bahrain.



Hezbollah's press office released an official statement blasting Bahraini authorities over a police raid that took place in Diraz in which five people died and 286 others arrested Wednesday.



Nasrallah and Hezbollah have routinely criticized Bahrain for cracking down on massive protests by Shiites seeking greater rights in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

