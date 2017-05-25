Verdict imminent over maid’s alleged murder of child

The judiciary is expected to issue a verdict in the 2014 killing of 4-year-old Celine Rakan within weeks, after the final hearing of the main suspect took place Tuesday.



The session ended when Hajjar adjourned the trial until July 4, when a final verdict is expected.



Bosai was a domestic worker in the Rakan family home and is accused of strangling Celine in October 2014 . She was arrested following the toddler's death after her employer accused her of killing Celine.



Tuesday's court session was attended by a translator from the Ethiopian Embassy, as well as lawyers Boutros Waked for the prosecution and Hasnaa Abdel-Rida for the defense. Celine's father, Yasser, and the defendant, Bosai, were also present.



The lawyer for the prosecution recreated the scene of Celine's death.



Abdel-Rida, representing Bosai, attempted to rebuke Waked's claims.

...