FPM website suddenly blocked in Saudi Arabia

Lebanon's Free Patriotic Movement website was blocked Wednesday by government authorities in Saudi Arabia.



A page displaying a message from the Saudi Culture Ministry appeared instead.



Patrick Bassil, founder and head of the tayyar.org website, told The Daily Star that he was taken by surprise, but would remain calm until an official statement was made.



It is unclear at this stage whether Bassil's comments regarding the final statement were connected to his party's website being suspended.



Wednesday, in a Cabinet session at the Baabda Palace, President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri reiterated that the Lebanese government would follow the President's swearing-in speech and the Cabinet's ministerial statement, in distancing Lebanon from all regional crises.

