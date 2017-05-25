Cabinet sticks with ‘safe’ Salameh

In a move aimed at preserving Lebanon's economic and financial stability, the Cabinet Wednesday renewed central bank head Riad Salameh's term for another six years as debates over the nature of the electoral law lingered. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan said an electoral system based on proportionality was supported by "most" politicians.



Earlier, the Cabinet attempted to distance Lebanon from statements made at the Riyadh summit that brought together over 50 Muslim leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday.



The Cabinet session also included discussions into the seemingly evasive nature of the electoral law.



Addressing the contentious vote law debate, Aoun reiterated the stance that parties and Parliament have until June 20 to reach an agreement, while Hariri called on officials to exert fresh efforts to reach a new law.



The constitution dictates that if Parliament is dissolved then parliamentary elections should be held under the existing law.



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, who is also the president of the Free Patriotic Movement, called on people to hold lawmakers accountable during parliamentary elections.

