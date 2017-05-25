Liberation and Resistance Day a 'bright light in Lebanon's history': Sarraf

Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf Thursday praised the Lebanese Army on the occasion of Liberation and Resistance Day, calling it a "bright light in Lebanon's history".



The Minister described the accomplishment as a "bright light in Lebanon's history, as this small country with its big faith in its army fought, won and took back its rights from the occupier". He added that the best way to celebrate this anniversary is to support the army deployed along the border who continue to face two vicious enemies: "Israel and Takfiri terrorism".

...